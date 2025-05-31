Woman delivers baby in running ambulance

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 20-year-old pregnant woman from Dhanora in Beed district gave birth inside an ambulance while being transported to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She fell unconscious due to severe bleeding after the delivery. Presently, she is being treated in the ICU of GMCH, while the newborn has been admitted to the NICU, according to doctors.

The woman had developed jaundice during her pregnancy. After receiving treatment at the local district hospital, she was shifted to GMCH at midnight on Thursday.

However, before reaching the hospital, she went into labour in the ambulance and gave birth to a healthy baby girl en route. Due to heavy bleeding during delivery, the woman lost consciousness. She was admitted to the obstetrics ward of GMCH at around 3.30 am on Friday. Given the severity of the bleeding, she is now undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, doctors reported.