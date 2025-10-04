Woman dies after falling into well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A woman died after falling into a public well at Jiktahan ( Gangapur). The incident came to light around 5 am on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bababai Harichandra Khomne (65).

Police suspect that Bababai slipped and fell into the well. After the matter came to notice in the morning, Assistant Sub-Inspector D.S. Khosre of Waluj Police Station along with his colleagues rushed to the spot. With the help of villagers, the body was taken out of the well and sent to GMCH for postmortem examination. An accidental death has been registered at Waluj Police Station.

Bababai is survived by two sons, daughters-in-law, and a daughter. Her last rites were performed at the Jiktahan crematorium on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm .