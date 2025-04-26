Woman dies after falling off motorcycle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A woman on her way to a wedding ceremony asked for a lift from an unknown motorcyclist. He stopped his vehicle and offered her a ride. However, after travelling some distance, the woman lost her balance and fell off the bike, dying on the spot. The accident occurred on Saturday at 8.30 am near Balapur village on the Jalgaon highway. The deceased has been identified as Sangita Subhash Pandey (40, Pimpaldari).

Sangita from Pimpaldari was on her way to a wedding ceremony in Ajanta on Saturday morning. Around 8.30 am, at the Balapur Phata on the Jalgaon highway, she signalled a passing motorcyclist and requested a lift. The rider stopped and allowed her to hop on. However, after travelling some distance, Sangita, who was riding pillion, lost her balance and fell hard onto the cement road. She suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot.

Frightened after the accident, the unidentified motorcyclist fled the scene. Following the incident, PSI Ganesh Kale from the Ajanta Police Station rushed to the spot with his team and took Sangita to the government hospital in Ajanta. After the post-mortem, her last rites were performed in Pimpaldari. Sangita is survived by her husband, a son, a daughter, and in-laws.

Incident Captured on CCTV

The accident was captured on the CCTV camera of a nearby hotel. Police are currently searching for the unidentified motorcyclist who fled the scene. Constables Dilip Tadvi and Ravindra Bagulkar are investigating the case.