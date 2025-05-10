Woman dies after vehicle slips due to dog
May 10, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 49-year-old woman was killed after the vehicle on which she was a pillion rider slipped at Jhalta Phata on Friday evening.
This vehicle slipped due to a dog that came in front of the two-wheeler. The deceased has been identified as Shobha Sakharam Jagdale.
Shobha Jagdale lived in Gandheli area with her husband, two daughters and a son. She and her husband had gone on a motorcycle on Friday evening to attend a relative's wedding.
While returning home from the wedding ceremony, a dog suddenly came in front of their vehicle near a petrol pump in the Zalta area, causing the vehicle to skid. Both of them were thrown far away.
Shobha suffered serious head injuries. Both were admitted to a hospital. However, Shobha succumbed to her injuries while undergoing the treatment. A case of accidental death was registered at Chikalthana Police Station,