Woman dies after vehicle slips due to dog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 49-year-old woman was killed after the vehicle on which she was a pillion rider slipped at Jhalta Phata on Friday evening.

This vehicle slipped due to a dog that came in front of the two-wheeler. The deceased has been identified as Shobha Sakharam Jagdale.

Shobha Jagdale lived in Gandheli area with her husband, two daughters and a son. She and her husband had gone on a motorcycle on Friday evening to attend a relative's wedding.

While returning home from the wedding ceremony, a dog suddenly came in front of their vehicle near a petrol pump in the Zalta area, causing the vehicle to skid. Both of them were thrown far away.

Shobha suffered serious head injuries. Both were admitted to a hospital. However, Shobha succumbed to her injuries while undergoing the treatment. A case of accidental death was registered at Chikalthana Police Station,