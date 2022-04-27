Woman dies as daughter-in-law thrashes

Paithan, April 27:

A woman died as her daugher-in-law severely thrashed her with a wooden rod at Pategaon in Paithan tehsil on Wednesday morning. The accused then created a scene stating that her mother-in-law fainted and fell down and took her to a hospital in Paithan but the injuries on her body unveiled the truth.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushalyabai Ambadas Harvane (45) and the accused as Kanchan Ganesh Harvane (22).Based on the complaint lodged by her husband Ganesh, the police booked Kanchan under the murder charges.

Police said, victim Kaushalyabai is a native of Shevgaon, Ahmednagar district. After her husband’s death she purchased four acres land at Pategaon in Paithan tehsil with her son Ganesh and daughter-in-law Kanchan. However, Kausalyabai and Kanchan used to frequently used to quarrel over petty reasons.

On Wednesday morning, they had a quarrel and Kanchan severely beat her mother-in-law with wooden rod. She sustained severe injuries on head and back due to which she died.

Kanchan then to save herself burnt the wooden rod and created a scene that Kausalyabai fell unconscious on the ground. Meanwhile, she threw the half burnt wooden rod on the roof of the house.

Kaushalyabai was then rushed to a hospital. The police got suspicious due to the injuries on her head and back. Under the guidance of sub-divisional officer Vishal Nehul and PI Kishor Pawar, a team including API Pandurang Munde, PSI Satish Bhosale, constable Narendra Andhare, Laxman Puri, Bhagwan Dhande, Swapnil Dilwale, Santosh Khile, Samadhan Bhagile went on the spot and made a panchnama and also collected the evidence. PI Kishor Pawar is further investigating the case.

Ganesh told the police that his mother and wife used to quarrel frequently over petty reason. A few days back, Kanchan had a severe quarrel with his mother and when he tried to intervene, Kanchan beat him as well, he told the police. Ganesh has two daughters of three and one and a half years old respectively.