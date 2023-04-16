Woman dies as speeding bus dashes speed breaker

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding bus boing from Mumbai to Chikhli dashed a speed breaker on Buldhana to Ajanta Road in the wee hours on Friday. A woman passenger on the bus was seriously injured and later succumbed to the injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sunita Vijay Jadhav (40, Buldhana).

According to the details, Sunita had gone with her daughter to Mumbai. On April 13, she was returning to Buldhana on Mumbai - Chikhli bus (MH 13 CU 9361). On Ajanta road, the speeding bus dashed on the speed breaker and Sunita sustained serious head injuries. The driver and the conductor of the bus sent her to another bus towards Buldhana for treatment in a private hospital. However, the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus Parmeshwar Mahale informed the Ajanta police about the incident and a case of accidental death has been registered.