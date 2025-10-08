Woman dies by suicide after being defrauded of money and gold

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Deeply stressed after being defrauded of money and gold under the pretext of promising double returns in business, Manisha Sanjay Pande (32, Police Colony, Harsul) consumed poison. She died in the middle of the night on October 7. In this case, Begumpura police arrested the two brothers who had defrauded her, Ravindra Premnath Borde (36) and Anupam Premnath Borde (40, both residents of Silegaon, Gangapur). Ravindra's wife, Jyoti, is absconding.

In 2017, the accused Anupam moved in as a tenant in Manisha’s house. Anupam and his brother Ravindra lived in their house for nearly six years. During this time, Ravindra was an agent at the Labour Welfare Commissionerate. He assured Manisha that if her son, Akash, started an organisation, they could secure government work, like the distribution of school supplies for children through the department, and earn a profit. Trusting him, Manisha gave Ravindra ₹1,44,000 for Akash. In April 2023, Ravindra initially established a Bahuddheshiya Sevabhavi Sanstha. Ravindra appointed Anupam as the President and himself as the Secretary. However, after its establishment, he never gave any profit to Akash or Manisha. On February 25, 2025, Ravindra again took out a loan of ₹2 lakh in their name, citing his marriage, and did not repay it. Regaining their trust, he took their 3.5 tolas jewellery for a new business, promising to return it within eight days. However, he did not return that either.

Threats and assault

Manisha and Akash continuously demanded the return of their money and jewellery from Ravindra and Anupam. However, the two brothers gave evasive answers. A few days ago, the three of them threatened and assaulted Manisha. Due to this stress, Manisha consumed poison on September 19.

PCR till October 10

Manisha died during treatment in the middle of the night on October 7. A suicide note she wrote before consuming the poison was found by her family. In it, she clearly stated that she was committing suicide due to the harassment by Ravindra, Anupam, and Ravindra's wife. Based on this, PSI Maruti Madewad of Begumpura police registered a case and arrested Ravindra and Anupam, who were hiding at their sister's place. The court remanded the two into police custody till October 10.