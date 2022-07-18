Woman dies from electrocution in Sillod

Aurangabad, July 18:

A 36-year-old woman died from electrocution at Pimpaldari Shivar in Sillod tehsil on Monday early morning. The deceased has been identified as Gumfabai Gajanan Narwade.

According to details, Gumfabai (gut no 9, Pimpaldari Shivar) who used to live with family woke up at 5 am today as usual. She came in contact with a live electricity wire and received a severe shock.

When family members realised this, they rushed her to the Government Hospital of Ajanta. The doctors declared her brought dead. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to her relatives on Monday afternoon. A case of accidental death was registered with Ajanta Police Station. Akram Pathan and Sandeep Kothalkar are on the case.