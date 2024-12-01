Woman dies in accident, case registered against car driver

A case has been registered on Sunday against the unidentified car driver who recently hit an elderly woman crossing the road at Amba Phata on the Sillod to Kannad road around 4.30 pm.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gayabai Supadu Wagh (78, Nagapur, Taluka Kannad). The woman sustained serious injuries and passed away on November 27 while receiving treatment. On November 26, while crossing Amba Phata, the woman was struck by a car coming from the direction of Bharadi, causing severe injuries. The driver fled the scene along with the car. The woman was admitted to the district civil hospital in the city, where she succumbed to her injuries on the evening of November 27. Based on a complaint lodged by Sachin Dilip Kharat (Wangi ), the Sillod rural police station registered a case against the car driver.