Woman dies in Char Dham Yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 57-year-old woman from a village of the district who was on Char Dham Yatra died due to cardiac arrest on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Shankar Jadhav. According to details, Pushpa Jadhav from Kadethan village in Paithan tehsil of the district had gone to Badrinath, Kedarnath Char Dham Yatra 10 to 12 days ago along with other women of the village through a private bus service.

The pilgrims were going to take darshan at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Monday evening. Pushpa suffered a cardiac arrest at Gaurikund at 6 pm on that day and died. She leaves behind her husband, three sons, a daughter and grandchildren. She was the mother of gram panchayat member Krishna Jadhav.