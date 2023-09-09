Woman dies of electrocution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-old woman died of electrocution in her house at Railgaon in Sillod on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Swati Vishnu Kajale.

On Friday evening, Swati was electrocuted while operating a water heater and was thrown away. Her husband and others immediately rushed her to the sub-district hospital at Sillod, where the medical officer Dr Vijay Nikalje declared her dead. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem and the last rites were performed on her in the afternoon. She is survived by her husband and two children. A case has been registered with Sillod rural police while PSI L S Ghode and police Naik Anant Joshi are further investigating the case.