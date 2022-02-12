Woman duped of Rs 1L online

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

A pharmaceutical company officer’s wife was cheated of Rs 1.11 lakh by the cyber fraudsters asking her to download anydesk app. A case has been registered with Satara police station in this regard.

According to the complaint lodged by complainant Jidu Chhayadevi J.V.S Shankar, she purchased some grocery and medicines from Amazon online on October 12, 2021. She first tried to make the payment through ICICI Bank debit card and later by phone pay. However, both the transactions were failed. Hence, she searched the customer care number of Phone Pay and called on the phone. She was asked to download Any desk app. Later, Rs 50,005 were deducted from her ICICI Bank account twice. When she realized that she has been cheated, she called the bank and asked them to freeze the account and lodged a complaint with cyber police station. During investigation it was cleared that the cyber fraudsters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have duped her. PI Surendra Malale is further investigating the case.