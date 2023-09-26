Woman ends life after hubby sends photo of 2nd wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 25-year-old woman from Shahnagar-Satara ended her life by hanging himself at her house on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Ayesha Parveen Shaikh Alam.

According to the details, Shaikh Ayesha who completed Physiotherapy education married two years ago. However, she returned to her parents' house because of a marital dispute. The dispute was sub-judice.

Sk Ayesha’s father said that her husband sent her the photographer his second wife. Preliminary report indicates that she was under stress seeing the photograph of her co-wife and ended her life. The incident came to light at 12.30 pm today. Her father is a retired PSI. Enquiry officer Baban Shinde said that the exact cause of suicide would be ascertained after recording the statements of her family members on September 27.