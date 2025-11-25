Woman ends life over husband’s extramarital relationship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Begumpura police have registered a case against Sarla Wani (Qureshi Mohalla, Ahilyanagar) in connection with a suicide of woman from N-12 Cidco, one week ago. The police had taken action on the complaint made by the 25-year-old son of the deceased woman.

The complainant stated that four years ago, during the Char Dham Yatra, his father had become acquainted with Sarla. When his mother came to know about this, she advised both her husband and Sarla to stay away from each other. However, over the past few months, Sarla reportedly began visiting their house directly in the N-12 area. This did not sit well with the complainant and his mother, leading to frequent arguments at home. The mother had been under immense stress due to the alleged extramarital relationship. On November 17, Sarla again visited their house. As a result, the victim ended her life by hanging. Hence, the complainant stated on Monday that Sarla is responsible for the death of his mother.