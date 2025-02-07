Woman Engineer’s House Burgled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into the house of Mahavitaran’s Deputy Executive Engineer, Deepali Botre, while she was at work, escaping with gold, silver jewellery, and cash. The incident came to light on Thursday when Botre’s daughter returned home in the evening and found the main door’s lock broken.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the burglars took 3.3 tolas of gold jewellery, two silver coins, a silver biscuit, and Rs 2,500 in cash from the residence at Kasliwal Apartment near Kamgar Chowk. A case has been registered at Mukundwadi Police Station. PSI Shivaji Ghorpade is leading the investigation, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits. Authorities suspect the burglars had prior knowledge of the house being unoccupied at the time.