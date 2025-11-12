Woman farmer drowns in pond while calling her children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 56-year-old woman farmer, Manda Suryabhan Kiran, died after accidentally falling into a farm pond while calling out to her children who were picking cotton in the fields. The incident occurred on November 7, and she passed away during treatment on November 11.

Manda and her family are farmers residing in the Palshi, where they live near their farmland. On the night of November 7, her children were in the field picking cotton. Standing on a raised edge near the farm pond, Manda tried to call them home. However, she reportedly lost her balance and fell into the pond.

When the children returned home and couldn’t find their mother, they began searching nearby. After not finding her, they went towards the pond and discovered her floating in the water. She was immediately pulled out and rushed to a hospital for treatment. Despite efforts to save her, Manda succumbed to her injuries on November 11 while undergoing treatment.

Chikalthana Police Station officer Satish Devkar is conducting further investigation into the incident.