Woman files case against In-Laws

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered on Friday against a husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law for mentally and physically harassing a married woman over demands for money at Waluj Police Station.

The 27-year-old woman, a resident of Husain Colony, Pundliknagar, was allegedly subjected to frequent beatings, kept hungry and repeatedly pressured for money by her in-laws. Based on her complaint, a case has been lodged against her husband, Mushtaq Shaikh; mother-in-law, Ruksana Shaikh; father-in-law, Babulal Shaikh; and brothers-in-law, Ashfaq Shaikh, Altaf Shaikh, and Imran Shaikh (all residents of Husain Colony, Pundliknagar). PSI Vandana Mule is investigating the case further.