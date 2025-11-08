Woman files complaint against man for deceit and threats under pretext of marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 24-year-old woman from Jai Bhavani nagar has lodged a complaint against a man identified as Pranav Kasture, alleging that he established physical relations with her under the false promise of marriage and later issued threats when confronted.

According to the complaint, the woman, who works in a private company, came into contact with Pranav through his elder brother in November 2024. On January 23, 2025, Pranav allegedly called her to a hotel where he expressed his love and intent to marry her before forcing himself upon her. The act was reportedly repeated in April 2025 at another hotel near the airport. When the woman later questioned him about marriage, Pranav began avoiding her. She soon discovered that he was also in a relationship with another woman. Upon confronting his family, Pranav’s mother allegedly told her to leave and not stay nearby. Following this, Pranav reportedly called the complainant multiple times, abused her, and threatened to kill her if anything happened to his family. The woman has accused him of deceit, sexual exploitation, and criminal intimidation. A case has been registered against Pranav Kasture at the Mukundwadi police station on Friday. Further investigation is underway.