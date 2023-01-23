Woman going to parents' house dies in accident

Lokmat News Network

A 24-year-old woman going to her parents' house with her husband and daughter on a motorcycle died on Monday while undergoing treatment after a minibus dashed their motorcycle at Sajapur on Sunday. Her husband and daughter were saved and sustained minor injuries.

Police said Sunil Ghuge, his wife Monica (24), and daughter Gauri (4) were going from Sasegaon to Monica’s native village Wadgaon on the motorcycle (MH20 FR 0573) on Sunday afternoon. A speeding mini bus (MH03 CV 7264) dashed their motorcycle near Sajapur from behind. All three were injured and the nearby residents rushed them to the government hospital. Monica died on Monday while undergoing treatment. Sunil and Gauri sustained minor injuries and are being treated in a private hospital. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Suresh Tavar is further investigating the case.