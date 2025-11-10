Woman harassed physically and mentally over Rs 3 lakh demand;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Gayatri Deepak Harichandre (36), a homemaker and resident of Tisgaon, has filed a complaint with the MIDC Waluj Police Station against her husband and in-laws, alleging physical and mental harassment for a demand of Rs 3 lakh.

Gayatri lives in Tisgaon with her two daughters and works in a company to support her family. She married Deepak Harichandre (43), a private employee and farmer from Tisgaon, on May 11, 2009, in Gangapur. Initially, their marriage was smooth, but later, she was repeatedly harassed, verbally abused, and pressured by her husband and in-laws to bring money from her parental home.

The accused allegedly assaulted her and drove her out of the house, keeping her three-year-old son, Sarthak, with them. Tragically, the child fell ill and passed away in May 2013.

Gayatri further alleged that her sister-in-law, Sangita Kere, and her husband Balasaheb (residents of MHADA Colony, Tisgaon) encouraged her husband, saying, “Throw her out; we’ll arrange your second marriage.” Police are investigating the matter further.