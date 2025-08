Woman harassed, thrown out over Rs 4.5 lakh dowry

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly harassed and thrown out of her matrimonial home after being pressured to bring Rs 4.5 lakh as dowry. She was repeatedly taunted for not knowing household work or cooking.

The accused include her husband, Govind Dnyanoba Hanwate of Narsi (Naigaon tehsil, Nanded), his parents Dnyanoba and Rukmini, brothers-in-law Balaji and Yashwant, and sisters-in-law Kavita and Pournima. Acting on her complaint, Jawaharnagar police registered a case on Saturday under sections related to dowry harassment and domestic cruelty. Further investigation is underway.