Woman hit by wrong-way rider

A woman riding a moped, was seriously injured after being hit by a reckless two-wheeler rider speeding from the wrong direction. The injured women has been identified as Suvarna Garje. The accident occurred on September 9 at around 8.30 pm in Sudhakarnagar, Satara. Instead of helping the injured woman, the biker fled the spot. Police have registered a case at Satara Police Station against the rider, identified as Aditya Thore (27), a resident of Sudhakarnagar.