Woman injured after hair gets caught in thresher

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A woman labourer was seriously injured on Tuesday evening when her hair got entangled in a pigeon pea (tur) threshing machine in Kachner Tanda. Her condition is reported to be critical.

Ramkisan Jarwal of Honobachiwadi had leased farmland in Gut No. 25 of Kachner Tanda. For threshing pigeon peas, he had employed Sunita Arjun Moghe and her husband Arjun Moghe as daily wage labourers. Around 5 pm on Tuesday, they began work using a threshing machine (thresher) owned by Prem Singh Bighot.

While working, Sunita Moghe’s headscarf (rumal) got caught in the rotating blades of the machine. The scarf pulled her head toward the machine before anyone could react. She sustained severe injuries to her head, and her hair was caught and pulled by the thresher, causing a gruesome accident.

Present at the scene, Amarsing Bahure and her husband Arjun Moghe immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. Her condition is reported to be critical.