Woman jumps from moving bus, Dies after coming under the wheels

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident occurred near Galleborgaon on the Solapur–Dhule Highway in Khuldabad, where a woman passenger jumped from a moving bus and died on the spot after coming under the rear wheel. The event took place around 3 pm on Wednesday (October 29), creating a stir in the area. As of late evening, the woman’s identity had not been established.

A Kannad depot bus (MH-14 BT 3038) was traveling from Kannad toward Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 3 pm on Wednesday. A woman, estimated to be around 40–45 years old, boarded the bus at Galleborgaon and bought a ticket to Verul. While the bus was passing through the Palswadi area, she suddenly moved toward the door without saying anything to anyone and jumped from the moving bus.

She came under the rear wheel of the bus and died instantly. Her head was crushed under the wheel, making identification difficult. According to the bus conductor and passengers, the woman appeared disturbed and restless during the journey. She had disheveled hair, was not wearing any ornaments, and was dressed in an orange sari with white spots.

Upon being informed, Khuldabad police officer Manohar Pungle, Beat Jamadar Rakesh Awhad, Highway police sub-inspector Ingole, and police personnel Ramnath Bhusare, Shantaram Sonawane, and Sharad Dalvi rushed to the spot. A panchanama (spot inspection) was conducted, and the body was sent to Verul Primary health centre for post-mortem examination. The police have recorded statements from the bus driver, conductor, and passengers, and further investigation is in progress.

“She boarded the bus from Galleborgaon. She seemed a bit uneasy during the journey but didn’t speak to anyone. She had taken a ticket to Verul and suddenly moved toward the door. Before we could react, she jumped. The driver stopped the bus immediately, but it was too late.”

— Ranjana Sonawane, Bus conductor

“I was driving the bus when I suddenly heard commotion from behind. The conductor shouted that a woman had jumped. I stopped the bus on the side immediately. When we looked down, she was lying on the road. We rushed to help her along with passengers, but she was already unconscious. We immediately informed the police and called an ambulance.”

— Baliram Rathod, Bus driver