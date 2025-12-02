Woman labourer killed, 8 seriously injured in tractor–autorickshaw accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman labourer travelling in an autorickshaw was killed, while eight others sustained serious injuries, after the rickshaw collided violently with a tractor. The accident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday in the Isarwadi area on the Paithan–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar route. The deceased has been identified as Mehmuda Lala Shaikh (66), resident of Pimpalwadi Pirachi, Paithan.

According to the police, on Tuesday morning, eight women labourers left from Pimpalwadi Pirachi for Dhangaon in an autorickshaw (MH-20-T-3451). Around 9 am, near Isarwadi, the rickshaw rammed into the rear of a tractor-trolley (MH-20-GK-5232) that was crossing the road through the divider gap.

The injured include autorickshaw driver Shahrukh Shaikh (22), Mehmuda Lala Shaikh, Najma Kadar Shaikh (40), Diksha Kamlesh Jagtap (20), Banu Riyaz Shaikh (20), Shabia Abdulla Shaikh (30), Shabana Mohammad Shaikh (50), Farzana Shaikh (30) and Sartaj Shaikh (30). The front portion of the rickshaw was completely crushed in the impact.

Villagers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Hospital in Paithan in two ambulances. The critically injured were later referred to the Government Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where Mehmuda Lala Shaikh succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Others are undergoing treatment.

The police have seized both the vehicles involved, and a case has been registered at the MIDC Police Station. The deceased is survived by her husband, three daughters, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Photo:(Auto-rickshaw)