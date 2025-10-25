Woman member agitates for election as president of City Mahila Congress

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A dispute has erupted in the Congress party after the vice president of City Mahila Congress (CMC), Anita Bhandari, began a hunger strike claiming she deserves the post of the president, at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahgunj, on Saturday at 11 am. However, after Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshvardhan Sapkal intervened and mediated through City Congress Committee president Shaikh Yusuf, the protest was called off shortly afterward.

Bhandari claimed that she had completed all required tasks for the post of president. She said, “ MP Dr Kalyan Kale (Jalna), District Congress president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, and City President Shaikh Yusuf discussed the issue with Sapkal. After the conversation, they informed that the MPCC president had assured a fair decision within the next eight days. Based on this assurance and mediation by Shaikh Yusuf, I ended the hunger strike.”

It may be noted that Dipali Misal had been appointed as president of City Mahila Congress Congress by All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba. Misal had previously held the same post. However, her reappointment drew strong objections from Bhandari, who claimed injustice had been done to her.

Bhandari underlined that she had registered 1,369 members, making her the rightful candidate for the post, while Misal had registered fewer members. She accused the party of favoring Misal unfairly despite her stronger claim.

Meanwhile, Misal has refused to engage with the controversy, saying that she would not respond to any accusations. Now that the MPCC president himself has stepped in, it remains to be seen whether the issue will be resolved quietly or escalate further.