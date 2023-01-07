Woman molested by doctor in IVF centre

Aurangabad

A 24-year-woman gone to an In vitro fertilization (IVF) Centre for the treatment of infertility was molested by the doctor. A case has been registered with the Jinsi police station.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was married four years back and had gone to an IVF centre for a test tube baby. She was taking treatment for infertility since June 16, 2022. Dr Rajendra Boldhane of the centre told her that she will have to complete a course of injections for 15 days and then a sonography test will be conducted. The victim was visiting the centre to complete this course. On June 25, she, her husband and her mother-in-law had gone to the centre. Dr Boldhane during the sonography test sent the nurse out of the room and told the victim that he is in love with her and started objectionable activities with her. The victim opposed him and went out of the room without doing the sonography. Out of fear, she did not tell anyone about the incident.

She then again went to the centre on June 28 for a scheduled check-up. Dr. Boldhane again misbehaved with her when she was alone in the room. The victim started showing and the nurse hearing the noise came inside the room. The woman then told her husband about it and lodged a complaint with the Jinsi police station on December 6.