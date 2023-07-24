Woman molested in industrial area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man entered the house of a 35-year-old woman in the Waluj industrial area and molested her, a week back.

Police said the victim lives with her son in Waluj industrial area. On July 17, accused Arun Maruti Shinde (Vitava) called her on the phone and started talking vulgarly. She then told him that she will complain to the police. Arun got annoyed with her and forcibly entered her house and molested her. The woman started screaming with fear. The nearby residents rushed and helped her. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station. PSI S D Adhane is further investigating the case.