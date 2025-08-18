Woman murders lover over love dispute

--Examine 70 CCTVs, 1 mobile number & arrested accused

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman murdered her lover over a love dispute with the help of a friend and cousin.

The accused Bharti Ravindra Dubey (34, Connaught Place) is an office-bearer working in the same organisation with her lover and deceased Sachin Pundalik Autade (32).

With the help of her maternal cousin and friend, she wrapped the body in a plastic bag and drove 55 kilometres in a car and threw it into the Godavari River, Paithan, from the bridge.

Ahilyanagar Crime Branch, which stayed in the city for five consecutive days and found Bharti Dubey, her cousin Durgesh Madat Tiwari (Khuldabad), from a field in Sakharkheda after examining more than 70 CCTV cameras and one mobile phone number.

Bharti and Sachin had been working in an organisation for four years. She was the State women's president while Sachin was the city president. Their friendship turned into a love affair. The two attended a wedding ceremony in Jalna on July 31. After returning to the city, they bought liquor. While sitting in a flat in Connaught Place of the city, her maternal cousin Durgesh also came there.

Bharti also called Afroz to her house in the middle of the night. An argument broke out between the lovers.

Bharti, her cousin and friend beat him (Sachin) up, stabbed him all over his body with knives. They also slit his throat.

Identity confirmed through 2 tattoos

While the family was searching for Sachin, his body was found in a basin of the Mungi River near Shevgaon on August 13.

The name Bhakti was tattooed on the right side of his neck, while the name Sachin was written on his hand.

This confirmed his identity. The injury marks on the body showed that it was a case of murder. Superintendent of Police of Ahilyanagar Somnath Gharge ordered the Crime Branch to investigate the case.

13 days later, body was found at14 km away

As soon as the name of Bharti surfaced during her friends' interrogation, Police Inspector Kiran Kumar Kabadi and PSI Rajendra Wagh of the Crime Branch started searching for her.

After learning that Bharti had not returned to the flat since July 31, the police commenced checking the CCTV footage. All three were seen carrying the body wrapped in a plastic bag at 1.30 am.

Bharti and Afroz were sitting in front, while Durgesh was sitting behind in a car. They tied the body’s hands and feet at around 3 pm and threw it into the Godavari from the bridge in Paithan. After 13 days, the body drifted 14 kilometres to the reservoir in Mungi village.

Over 80 footages & 1 mobile number

The Ahilyanagar Crime Branch started searching for Bharti. She had switched off all her mobiles.

Afroz ran away, leaving the duo in Sakharkheda on August 1.

The team rushed to the spot after learning that Afroz had visited the vehicle market in Chikalthana four days ago. However, he escaped. The team stopped in the city and checked more than 80 CCTV footages. In the meantime, Bharti called a friend. From that number, the police arrested her from a relative's farm in Sakharkheda.

They solved crime

PSI Rajendra Wagh, contabale Furkan Shaikh, Balasaheb Nagargoje, Balasaheb Gunjal, Balasaheb Khedkar, Ramiz Raja Atar, Prashant Rathod, Bhagwan Dhule and Sarika Darekar participated in the action.

What’s profession of trio?

Bharti is separated from her husband and lives alone in Connaught Place. Durgesh, who claims to be her cousin, has a degree in pharmacy and is employed in a pharmaceutical company. Afroz is a vehicle buying and selling agent.