Woman police patil molested in Sillod tehsil

Aurangabad, April 12:

A 33-year-old woman (police patil) was abused and molested in front of her house at Kelgaon village in Sillod tehsil on Sunday at 9 pm. The name of accused is Ramdas Vithal Wagh. Earlier, to get rid of the harassment meted out by Wagh the woman complainant has tried to end her life by consuming poison, two years ago.

According to the complainant woman, the accused Wagh reached her home and started to use abusive language and was behaving in an indecent behaviour. Later on, he held her inside the house and molested. Wagh also threatened her of dire consequences. He also threatened of killing her husband. Later on, the victim contacted the Sillod’s rural police station and lodged the complaint.

Under the guidance of police inspector Sitaram Mhetre, the team comprising Tejaswini Survase and Anant Joshi are investigating the case.

Earlier, the complainant to get rid of harassment has tried to end of her life by consuming poison on December 10, 2020. The live video of 2.19 minutes duration created a sensation in the tehsil. Later on, the police registered a case and arrested Wagh. However, he was released on the bail on the second day. He pelted stones on few houses in the village. Hence the police fired bullets in the air to control the situation.

The police has also registered a beating case against the accused Wagh on the same day. A villager and complaint Rahul Jaiswal has lodged a complaint with the Sillod’s rural police station that Wagh has arrived infront of his house in a drunken state on Sunday evening. He was demanding money, used abusive language, and then injured him by beating through a wooden stick.