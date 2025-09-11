Woman posing as wife usurps insurance money of deceased man

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case has been registered at Vedantnagar Police Station against Ranjana Dhansu Pithe (35) for allegedly committing fraud by posing as the wife of a deceased man from Kannad tehsil, and illegally claiming his insurance amount with interest through court.

The deceased man’s actual wife, Sangeeta Sunil Pawar (40), lodged a complaint in this regard. According to her allegations, the accused Ranjana was not her husband’s wife. Her husband died in an accident in 2011. After his death, Ranjana falsely claimed in court that she was his wife. Without any legal rights and by submitting false information, she filed a petition against Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company and managed to obtain ₹6.95 lakh along with 9 per cent interest through the court.

Although Ranjana was not Sunil’s wife, she posed as his widow and grabbed the amount, Sangita alleged. Following her complaint to Police Inspector Praveena Yadav, a case was registered against Ranjana.