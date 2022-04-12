Woman relieved of 22-grams gold chain

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 12:

Two youths riding a motorcycle snatched away golden chain weighing upto 22 grams when the 50-year-old victim lady and her husband were having a leisure walk on Monday at 9 pm, in Waluj Mahanagar area. Waluj MIDC police station has registered an offence against unidentified chain-snatchers.

The complainant Chandrakala Bhagwat Thorwe stated that the accused riding bike came from behind while they were near the Cidco Garden. They lowered the speed of vehicle. Before they could understand, the accused riding pillion whisked away the gold ornament and fled away in speed.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the police stating that the riders were in age group of 30 to 35 years. Further investigation is on by PSI Chetan Ogale.