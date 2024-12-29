Woman remarries while still married to first husband

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman is accused of marrying another man while still married to her first husband. The incident took place between 2020 and 2021 in Chapaner, Teshil Kannad. Vaishali Salve, the woman in question, married Amar Dhaneshwar, her second husband, despite being married to Deepak Salve. After Deepak Salve (36, Ambedkarnagar) lodged a complaint, the police registered a case against the couple on Saturday following a court order.