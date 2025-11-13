Woman robbed of gold chains in cidco; Three accused flee on bike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 42-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chains by three men in the Waluj Cidco Mahanagar 1 area on Wednesday night, spreading panic among residents. The incident took place around 8.45 pm when the woman was returning home from an event.

The victim, identified as Suman Yadav (Tirupati Nagar), was riding from Suryavanshinagar towards Jijau Chowk when three men on a black motorcycle intercepted her in front of the OV Collection shop. The man in the middle, wearing a reddish shirt, forcefully snatched two gold chains from her neck. The rider wore a black shirt, while the pillion passenger, dressed in white with his face covered by a handkerchief, helped them escape. The stolen chains are worth approximately Rs 1.21 lakh. Following the robbery, the accused sped away, leaving the victim shocked. Yadav immediately filed a complaint at the MIDC Waluj police station. Police teams have launched a search operation and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops to identify the suspects. The incident has once again raised concerns about the rising chain-snatching cases in the area.