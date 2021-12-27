Woman searching for well to end life saved

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

A 22-year-old woman was looking for a well to commit suicide with her two-year-old daughter at Paithan tehsil of the district on Sunday over a domestic dispute.

However, the police tracked the location and stopped the woman at a distance of 20 meters from the well.

Paithan MIDC police were lauded for their efforts in rescuing the lives of a mother and her daughter

The incident took place near a petrol pump near Dhorkin on Sunday.

According to police, the woman from Solnapur in Paithan tehsil had a dispute with her in-laws' members. Fed up with the usual arguments, her husband decided to drop her at her parents' house.

Therefore, the couple left for Kayagaon in Gangapur taluka at around 10 am, on a two-wheeler with their two-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, the husband stopped his two-wheeler to refuel at a petrol pump near Dhorkin on the Paithan-Aurangabad main road

At the same time, his wife stepped out of the pump with her daughter without saying anything, ignoring her husband. Since the wife was nowhere to be seen, the husband searched the area, but as she could not be found, he reached MIDC Paithan Police Station directly.

He told ASI all the details about his wife. ASI Bhagwat Nagargoje put the woman's mobile number on the location tracking without a moment's delay. They learnt that the woman is at Dhorkin Shivar, one km away from the petrol pump.

Realizing the location, Bhagwat Nagargoje and police constable Milind Ghateshwar along with their team started searching for the woman.

On the basis of mobile location, the team reached Datta Borde's farm in Dhorkin which is one km away from the petrol pump. They saw the woman with her daughter walking towards the well filled with water.

Police rushed to the spot and stopped the woman at a distance of 20 meters, saving the lives of the woman and her daughter. After counselling the woman, she was allowed to go with her relatives.

As luck would have it, well was not found soon

When her husband had gone to refuel the two-wheeler, the woman went off the farm road thinking to end life. She was thinking of doing suicide by jumping into a well with her daughter. After walking for an hour, she could not be found any well.

Finally, after seeing a well in one place, the woman started proceeding towards it. Before she reaches the well, the police had found out her whereabouts. Police succeeded in stopping the woman with her daughter at a distance of 20 meters from the well.