Woman sets herself on fire, dies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 36-year-woman who set himself on fire due to harassment from her in-laws members four days ago, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Atiya Begum Shahnor Shaikh (Rengtipura, Juna Mondha). Relatives of the victim staged a sit-in agitation at Jinsi Police Station and GMCH demanding the arrest of in-laws members.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Sameer Khan Daulata Khan (Sanjaynagar, Baijpura), the brother of the deceased, a case was registered at Jinsi Police Station.

Her mother-in-law Bhaiyyu Begum Mohammed Sharif Shaikh, sister-in-law Mannu Begum Shaikh Chand and her two sons-Shaikh Wahed Sk Chang and Shaikh Wajed Sk Chang, all three residents of Maniknagar-Naregaon, another sister-in-law Mehraj Begum Shaikh Latif (Sanjaynagar) and her two minor sons. Senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade said that the accused were arrested and sent to Harsul Jail.

According to the details, Atiya married Shahnoor Sharif Shaikh in 2003. The couple has four children. However, Atiya was fed up with the constant nagging from her mother-in-law. Also, two married sisters-in-law used to harass her mentally. Atiya had told this to her father. However, he used to convince his daughter.

Fed up with the constant harassment, Atiya set herself on fire on the night of December 5. She suffered severe burns. She died while undergoing treatment in the GMCH. Assistant Police Inspector Gautam Wavale and Constable Shaikh Naeem are on the case.