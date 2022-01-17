Woman slaps mother-in-law; injures hubby with knife

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

Following a domestic quarrel, a woman slapped her mother-in-law and injured her husband with knife, in Bhimnagar-Bhausinghpura, recently.

Police said," Pandharinath Laxman Sable (35, resident of Bhimnagar) works as a petty labourer to earn his livelihood. He had an argument with his wife over a petty reason on January 14 at 8 pm. This enraged his wife, who then abused and slapped her mother in law when the arguments reached to its peak. Later on, she attacked her husband with a vegetable cutting knife and injured his left hand. He got four stitches during the treatment. The husband lodged a complaint with Cantonment police on January 16. PSI More is investigating the case.