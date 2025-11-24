Woman spends over six lakh at hotel in five months, requests Adv. Ujjwal Nikam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cidco police on Monday raided the house of 45-year-old Kalpana Bhagwat (resident of Chinar Garden, Padegaon). She had been living in a five-star hotel on Jalna Road for six months using fake documents. During questioning, Kalpana gave evasive answers and even requested, “Appoint Adv. Ujjwal Nikam for me,” surprising the police.

Police inspector Atul Yerme said they received a tip about her during a security check at the hotel on Saturday. Kalpana stayed in room 322, and female officers assisted in her interrogation. Police found discrepancies in the Aadhaar card she submitted to the hotel. They also recovered a 2017 union Public Service Commission appointment letter in her bag showing her at serial number 333. Further checks revealed the list was fake. The court has approved her police custody until November 26, and investigation continues.

Claims university job

Kalpana told police she worked on an hourly basis at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for a few years. The MA graduate is unmarried. Her father, a retired teacher, sends her pension money through her mother, who has been staying with her at the hotel. Remarkably, she spent between five and six lakh rupees at the hotel over the past five months. Police have sent letters to all relevant departments to verify her educational records, travel history, and bank transactions.