Woman staying at city hotel under suspicious identity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A routine bandobast duty led police to uncover a suspicious six-month stay by a woman at Hotel Ambassador, where she had allegedly checked in using a tampered Aadhaar card. The incident came to light on Friday after constable Satish Borde received confidential information and alerted senior officers.

Acting swiftly, police inspector Atul Yerme directed a team including police inspector Swati Kedar, API Aruna Dhule and API Varsha Kale to reach the hotel around 8 pm. At the reception, manager Rajdeep Bhattacharya produced the guest list, which showed that a woman named Kalpana Trimbakrao Bhagwat had been staying in Room 322 for half a year. The Aadhaar card she had provided as ID showed clear signs of manipulation. The team questioned the woman, who identified herself as a 45-year-old resident of Chinar Garden, Padegaon, but failed to give a clear reason for staying in the hotel for six months. Police then summoned two panch witnesses and searched her room. During the search, officers found a five-page photocopy of an alleged IAS appointment order from the 2017 Civil Services Examination, listing her name at Serial No. 333. Police also seized a black Vivo mobile phone with two IMEI numbers and a Vi SIM card. When asked about the document, the woman did not respond. Police say the woman used a forged Aadhaar card to check into the hotel, misleading the hotel staff and attempting to deceive authorities. She also withheld information during questioning. Based on these findings, a formal complaint has been lodged against Kalpana Bhagwat under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 339 and 214 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.