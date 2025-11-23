Woman staying in five-star hotel for six months using fake documents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman from the city had been staying for six months at a five-star hotel on Jalna Road. Cidco police received information that her stay appeared suspicious. Acting on the tip-off, a police team visited the hotel to investigate, but the woman gave evasive answers. During a search of her room, a 2017 UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) selection list was found in her bag, with her name at serial number 333. Additionally, her Aadhaar card was found to have been tampered with. Based on this, Cidco police registered a case and arrested the woman, senior police inspector Atul Yerme confirmed.

The accused woman has been identified as Kalpana Bhagwat (45, Chinar Gardens, Padegaon). According to the complaint filed by police constable Satish Borde, while conducting checks at the five-star hotel on Jalna Road on Saturday, information was received that a woman was staying suspiciously in room number 322. This information was passed to PSI Yerme, who, along with police inspector Swati Kedar and assistant inspectors Aruna Ghule and Varsha Kale from Harsul, rushed to the hotel. The hotel manager was asked for the guest receipt list, which revealed that Kalpana Bhagwat had been staying there for the past six months. Her Aadhaar card, submitted as ID proof, was found to be tampered. When police questioned the woman, she gave evasive answers. A detailed search of the room was conducted in the presence of a panch (official witness), during which a 2017 UPSC appointment letter was found in her bag. Her name appeared at serial number 333 in the list. Upon questioning, the woman did not provide any explanation, and it was confirmed that the list was fake. Consequently, a case was registered against her, and she was arrested.

Three-day police custody

After registering the case and arresting Kalpana Bhagwat, Cidco police presented her in the district court on Sunday. The court approved police custody until 26 November, police inspector Atul Yerme stated.