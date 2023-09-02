Woman sustains cardiac arrest on railway station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old woman suffered a heart attack at the railway station after alighting from the ramp on Saturday. Government railway police PSI Mirza Baig, API Madhav Dasre, constable Tanhaji Chaure and Sikandar Shaikh of railway pravasi sena rushed to help and admitted the woman to Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The woman is being treated in the intensive care unit.