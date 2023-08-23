Woman tries to burn daughter for wealth

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Haunted with black magic, a mother tried to burn her 20-year-old daughter alive when she was fast asleep in Phulenagar for the desire of gaining enormous wealth. One of her friends had asked her that she will have to burn her daughter to gain the wealth. The girl due to the fear of her mother bear the pain of the burn injuries for five day, but went to the police station on the sixth day of the incident. The 20-year-old girl’s father died around twelve years back. She is living with her mother and brother at Phulement. She studies and also work in a private company. On August 17, she was sleeping at night. She got up when she was feeling pain. She saw that her mother put petrol on her and was trying to burn her. She started shouting and her brother ran to rescue her.

The girl sustained burns and she was crying in pain, but her mother did not reacted anything and was standing still in a corner of the house. She told that one of her friend from Misarwadi told her to burn her daughter and then she will gain wealth and her son will prosper. The woman often used to visit her and do the black magic.

After the incident, the mother of the victim detained her in the house and treated her at the house. The girl was bearing the pains for five days. On Tuesday, she managed to escape and went directly to the Cidco police station and told the incident to PI Geeta Bagwade.

API Manoj Shinde registered a case of murder against her mother and her friend.