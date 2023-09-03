Woman tries to immolate herself at police commissionerate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A 26-year-old woman lodged a complaint of molestation against a 23-year-old man and the police took preliminary action against the accused. Still, the complainant woman and her husband went to the house of the accused and severely beat him. A case was registered against the woman and her husband with the Mukundwadi police station on Sunday. Within two hours of the case, she went to the police commissionerate and tried to immolate herself on the premises. The untoward incident was averted due to the alert police.

The complainant woman lodged a complaint of molestation against Gokul Patole with the Cidco police station on August 24. The Cidco police took action on the complaint and the statement of the victim was registered in front of the court. Still, on September 2, she, her husband and two others beat Gokul and hit a tile on his head. Later, they took him to the N-5 and severely beat him with a cricket bat. A case was registered against the woman, her husband and two others at the Mukundwadi police station on Sunday. When she came to know that a case was registered, she went to the police commissionerate within two hours after the case was registered and poured petrol and she was trying to light a matchstick. The police showed alertness and snatched the matchbox. The Begumpura police station PSI rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital and then took her to the Cidco police station before PI Geeta Bagwade. She told the police that she took the extreme step as no action was taken on her molestation complaint and gave another complaint against Gokul. The process to register a case was going on till late at night.