Woman who allegedly threw newborn in garbage falls illDelivery at home or elsewhere? Family and friends to be questioned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The mother who allegedly gave birth alone at home and threw her newborn into the garbage was hospitalized on Friday after her health deteriorated. Police officials stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted once her condition stabilizes.

The 24-year-old woman, separated from her husband, delivered the baby alone at home around midnight on Thursday. Within just two hours of the birth, she reportedly wrapped the baby in a bundle and threw it into roadside garbage. Thanks to vigilant citizens, the baby remained safe. At 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, at Pundliknagar near Gajanan Maharaj Temple, police inspector Ashok Bhandare, sub-inspector Arjun Raut, and Sunil Mhaskhe from the Pundliknagar police station immediately traced and arrested the mother.

Claim true or false?

The accused woman has consistently claimed that she delivered the baby alone at home and cut the umbilical cord herself before discarding it. However, given her medical condition, police suspect that it may not have been possible for her to manage the delivery entirely alone. To determine whether anyone assisted her and whether the delivery actually took place at home, the police have now initiated technical investigations. They are also checking her phone calls and messages, and questioning friends and acquaintances in her circle.