Woman who escaped Mumbai police custody nabbed in Waluj with three aides

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police have arrested a woman who escaped from the custody of MIDC police, Andheri (East), Mumbai, along with her three female accomplices.

The accused, Divya Ravi alias Popat Kale (32, Shinde Shirsgaon, Waluj), had been arrested on November 6 in connection with a case at the MIDC police station, Andheri (East), Mumbai. However, she escaped from custody the next day, prompting Mumbai police to register another case for absconding from lawful detention. Acting on a tip-off, Waluj police traced Divya to the Shivrai area near Waluj. A special team led by PSI Ajay Shitole and Sandeep Wagh launched a search operation and found her hiding in an open field near the East-West Company on Shivrai Road, Gangapur tehsil. During interrogation, Divya revealed the names of her accomplices Ashwini Pawar (40), Archana Kale (45), and Seema Pawar (20) all residents of the Waluj-Shivrai area. The team detained all three women. The arrested women were later handed over to the MIDC police team from Mumbai, which escorted them back for further legal proceedings. The action team included PI Shivcharan Pandhare, PSI Ajay Shitole, PSI Sandeep Wagh, constables Vijay Pimple, Nitin Dhule, Shrikant Sapkal, and police friends Aman Shaikh and Kishor Gadekar.