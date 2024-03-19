Woman with two daughters missing from Shajapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 31-year-old woman has gone missing from Shajapur along with her two daughters from the past three weeks. A case has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station.

According to police, Jyoti Vikas Dane (31, Police Colony, Shajapur), went missing from February 27 from her home along with her two daughters Khushi (11) and Shivkanya (9) without telling anyone. Her husband and other relatives searched for them, but they were not found. Head constable Suresh Tarav is investigating the case.