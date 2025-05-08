Woman's both legs crushed in accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A container hit a couple who were on a motorcycle at Tisgaon square area in Waluj Mahanagar on Thursday. Both of them were seriously injured. The legs of woman were broken in the accident.

According to the complaint lodged by Dadarao Bhimrao Jadhav, his son Prateek Jadhav and daughter-in-law Bhumika Jadhav were going to the company on a two-wheeler (MH 20 GG 0508) at 8 am today.

They were hit hard by a container (MH 20 EG 8941) from behind near Tisgaon Square. Bhumika Jadhav suffered serious injuries to both his legs and was immediately admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was later shifted to a private hospital as her condition was critical. Prateek Jadhav suffered serious injuries to his head and leg and is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following this incident, a complaint was lodged against the container driver, Shaikh Habib Shaikh Shabir, for causing the accident by negligent driving. It was also revealed that the couple involved in the accident had been married only a year and a half ago.