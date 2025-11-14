Woman’s gold chain snatched at central bus stand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chain snatching incidents continue unchecked at the central bus stand, where a woman lost her gold chain on November 11 around 10.30 am.

Surekha Gawai, a private school teacher from Rajnagar, was boarding a Paithan–Buldhana bus to attend a relative’s wedding when a thief targeted her in the crowd. The accused quickly pulled off her five-gram chain, which had 40 gold beads, and disappeared before she could react. Kranti Chowk police have registered a case and begun investigation.