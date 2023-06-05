Woman’s husband, brother-in-law beaten up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two persons severely beat the husband and brother-in-law of a 35-year-old woman when asked why they teased the woman.

Police said the victim lives with her family in the Ranjangaon area. The accused have been identified as Santosh Dhangde and Ravi Gaikwad.

Santosh lives near the house of the victim. On May 25, he stopped the woman on the road and asked her to give her mobile number, but she refused. The woman was afraid after the incident and she did not tell anyone about it. However, Santosh continued to tease her. Her husband then asked Santosh why he is teasing his wife. Santosh then apologized and assured them that he will not do it again. However, on June 3, Santosh’s brother-in-law abused and severely beat the victim’s husband and brother-in-law. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.