Woman’s sleight of hand: swaps fake rings, steals two gold rings worth two tolas

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman, under the pretext of buying jewellery, cleverly swapped two fake rings with real gold rings weighing around two tolas while examining jewellery at R.C. Bafna Jewellers near Akashvani. The theft came to light later, leading to an FIR being registered at the Jinsi police station on November 11.

Theft detected 14 days later

The complaint was lodged by Vinod Kumar Chaudhary (61), resident of Deolai, who has been the store manager for the past 20 years. On October 10, while checking the jewellery stock around 3 pm, Chaudhary noticed that two rings in a tray were fake. He immediately began reviewing the CCTV footage, which revealed that on October 28, a woman had visited the store posing as a customer and asked to see rings. When a female staff member showed her some designs and momentarily turned away to bring another tray, the woman placed her fake rings in the tray and slipped the real gold rings weighing 10.01 grams and 9.01 grams (22-carat) onto her fingers. Pretending that the designs didn’t suit her, she left the shop shortly after. The discrepancy was discovered two weeks later, after which Chaudhary filed a complaint. Police have launched a search to trace and arrest the accused woman.